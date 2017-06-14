Silver Lake USD 372 board approves $3...

Silver Lake USD 372 board approves $335K for greenhouse, outdoor learning center

12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Members of the Silver Lake USD 372 board of education have approved the construction of a greenhouse and outdoor learning center that will be built on the east side of Silver Lake Jr./Sr. High, pictured. The $335,000 cost will be paid out of saved capital outlay funds.

