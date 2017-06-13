Silver Lake man injured in 2-vehicle ...

Silver Lake man injured in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County

One person was hospitalized early Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 6:29 a.m. at the junction of K-4 and US-59 highways in Nortonville.

