Silver Lake man injured in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County
One person was hospitalized early Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 6:29 a.m. at the junction of K-4 and US-59 highways in Nortonville.
