Shooting investigation to take weeks
Meanwhile, hidden away at the Kansas Historical Society in Topeka and National Registry of Historical Places in Washington is a document the public likely will never see, one that describes a possible origin for the artifacts that predates the founding of Marion by 500 years. Marion Archeological District is an official National Registry site, but beyond its size being listed as 12,750 acres, there is scant information about it - not even its precise location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gazette-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Doug77
|214
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC