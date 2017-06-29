Shawnee County school districts expec...

Shawnee County school districts expected to boost at-risk spending with new state money

Kelly Rahmeier, a long-time Topeka USD 501 kindergarten teacher, is teaching at-risk children with little or no preschool get ready to enter kindergarten this fall as part of the Kindergarten Academic Preparation Program, or KAPP. The program is a partnership of Topeka USD 501, the YWCA of Northeast Kansas and the United Way of Greater Topeka.

