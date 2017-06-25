Shawnee County program catches, monit...

Shawnee County program catches, monitors disease-carrying mosquitoes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Gary Larson says he's caught many mosquitoes near northern Shawnee County's Elmont Elementary School, in a wooded area with plenty of vegetation and standing water. "We like to put mosquito traps in a target-rich environment, and this has been a pretty good one," the Shawnee County Health Agency employee said this past week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 23 Princess Hey 209
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC