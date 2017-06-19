Shawnee County Commission chairman calls for cigarette purchasing age be raised from 18 to 21

Shawnee County Commissioner Bob Archer proposed Monday morning that the county raise the minimum age for buying cigarettes from 18 to 21. Bill Persinger of Valeo Behavioral Mental Healthcare presented to the Shawnee County Commission Monday morning. Shawnee County Commission chairman Bob Archer called Monday for that body to raise the minimum age for buying cigarettes within its jurisdiction from 18 to 21. Pezzino identified smoking as being among issues that harms Shawnee County's standing in annual health outcomes rankings released annually by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.