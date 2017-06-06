Sen. Anthony Hensley preparing bill s...

Sen. Anthony Hensley preparing bill shielding state workers from possible furloughs

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, right, is preparing a bill to pay state government workers even if the legislature hasn't passed a budget bill that isn't vetoed by Gov. Sam Brownback by June 18. The Senate's top Democrat said a bill was being prepared Tuesday to declare Kansas state government employees "essential" to avoid placing them on furlough if the Legislature failed to override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a tax bill and was unable to adopt a new budget. Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said thousands of state workers would be in jeopardy if tax and budget issues weren't resolved before June 18. That is when the state would start incurring expenditures for the next fiscal year.

