Second Saturday Outdoor Concert Series to start off first show with funk-genre musicians
Austin Swisher, right, of Council Groves and Chris Rabe, of Topeka will be opening the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. Austin Swisher, right, of Council Groves and Chris Rabe, of Topeka will be opening the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. JC, the New King of Funk, of Kansas City, Kan., will be performing for the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. JC was born and raised in Kansas City, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 2
|Princess Hey
|201
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC