Second Saturday Outdoor Concert Serie...

Second Saturday Outdoor Concert Series to start off first show with funk-genre musicians

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Austin Swisher, right, of Council Groves and Chris Rabe, of Topeka will be opening the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. Austin Swisher, right, of Council Groves and Chris Rabe, of Topeka will be opening the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. JC, the New King of Funk, of Kansas City, Kan., will be performing for the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. JC was born and raised in Kansas City, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 2 Princess Hey 201
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,527,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC