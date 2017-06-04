Second Saturday Outdoor Concert Series to start off first show with funk-genre musicians

Austin Swisher, right, of Council Groves and Chris Rabe, of Topeka will be opening the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. Austin Swisher, right, of Council Groves and Chris Rabe, of Topeka will be opening the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. JC, the New King of Funk, of Kansas City, Kan., will be performing for the first show of the second annual Saturday Outdoor Concert Series at the Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave at 7:30 p.m. on June 10. JC was born and raised in Kansas City, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.