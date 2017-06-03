Saturday tours of Statehouse begin on Saturday
Saturday tours of the Kansas Statehouse started on Saturday, a move that should help in the continuing reemergence of a vital downtown Topeka. Saturday tours of the Kansas Statehouse started on Saturday, a move that should help in the continuing reemergence of a vital downtown Topeka, according to Michaela Saunders of Visit Topeka.
