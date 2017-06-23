Santa Fe Band member marks 65th seaso...

Santa Fe Band member marks 65th season with group Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Shirley A. Jacobson is about to perform her 65th year of concerts with the Santa Fe Band. The Topeka Santa Fe Band will kick off its season Sunday at Gage Park Amphitheater with a member who will celebrate her 65th year with the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Fri Princess Hey 209
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC