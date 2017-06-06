Rush-hour crash on Tuesday morning sl...

Rush-hour crash on Tuesday morning slowing traffic on eastbound I-70 in downtown Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Using a push bar on the front-end of one of their sport utility vehicles, Topeka police on Tuesday morning moved a crashed vehicle off of eastbound Interstate 70 in the downtown area, opening the lanes to traffic in a matter of minutes. The single-vehicle accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on eastbound I-70, near where the bridge passed over S. Kansas Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 2 Princess Hey 201
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC