Rush-hour crash on Tuesday morning slowing traffic on eastbound I-70 in downtown Topeka
Using a push bar on the front-end of one of their sport utility vehicles, Topeka police on Tuesday morning moved a crashed vehicle off of eastbound Interstate 70 in the downtown area, opening the lanes to traffic in a matter of minutes. The single-vehicle accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on eastbound I-70, near where the bridge passed over S. Kansas Avenue.
