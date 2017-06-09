Residency of District 1 Topeka City Council candidate questioned
Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller said Friday she'd heard questions raised about whether her election opponent, Lanell Griffith, actually lives in this house Griffith and her husband own at 131 S.W. Greenwood Ave. in Hiller's district. District 1 Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller says constituents have been contacting her to question whether her election opponent, Lanell Griffith , actually lives in a house Griffith and her husband own in that district.
