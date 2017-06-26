Pothole patching on I-470 to occur over next three weeks in Topeka
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Monday that pothole patching is occurring over the next three weeks on both westbound and eastbound I-470 from S.W. Burlingame Road to Fairlawn Road in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation said Monday in a news release the area being addressed is both westbound and eastbound I-470 from S.W. Burlingame Road to Fairlawn Road.
