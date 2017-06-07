Police searching for woman who was beaten, kidnapped from home in Topeka's College Hill area
Topeka police say Viviana Vazquez, a 33-year-old Topeka woman, was taken against her will this morning by Pedro Enriquez, 38. Viviana Vazquez and Pedro Enriquez, left, were last seen leaving the 1300 block of S.W. Garfield this morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, right. Police are looking for a Topeka woman and the man they believed kidnapped her Wednesday morning.
