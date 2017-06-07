Police searching for woman who was be...

Police searching for woman who was beaten, kidnapped from central Topeka home

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topeka police say Viviana Vazquez, a 33-year-old Topeka woman, was taken against her will this morning by Pedro Enriquez, 38. Viviana Vazquez and Pedro Enriquez, left, were last seen leaving the 1300 block of S.W. Garfield this morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, right. Police are looking for a Topeka woman and the man they believed kidnapped her Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 2 Princess Hey 201
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC