Police identify man who was arrested early Monday after standoff in North Topeka

Topeka police took a suspect in a Sunday night home invasion and aggravated battery into custody about 6 a.m. Monday following a standoff that lasted about four hours in the 1000 block of N.W. Van Buren. A suspect in a Sunday night home invasion and aggravated battery was in custody early Monday following a standoff that lasted approximately four hours on the city's north side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.