Planned program would block other agencies from - snagging up' potential Topeka police hires
A "Police Recruit in Training" program Topeka police plan to implement in July will help enable the department to hire top candidates more quickly and employ them as they carry out requirements for becoming officers, said Maj. Darin Scott.
