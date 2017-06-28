Pilot reports potential electrical problem after landing at Topeka Regional Airport
An airplane pilot reported a potential electrical problem after landing safely early Wednesday afternoon at Topeka Regional Airport, said Eric Johnson, president of the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority.
