PHOTOS: Topeka Area CatBackers Tour 2017
The 2017 Topeka Area CatBackers Tour stopped in Topeka on Thursday at the Bettis Family Sports Complex, Lake Shawnee. Head Football Coach Bill Snyder and Head Basketball Coach Bruce Weber were on hand to give autographs and talk about their upcoming sports seasons.
