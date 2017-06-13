Ottawa man charged with attempted child sex trafficking
An Ottawa man was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child Monday in federal court in Topeka, authorities said. Michael David Mitchell, 63, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate travel for the purpose of having sex with a minor, according to a news release from the office of Tom Beall, U.S. Attorney for Kansas.
