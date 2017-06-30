October trial date set for 81-year-ol...

October trial date set for 81-year-old man charged with killing man in front of his son

Stephen Snyder, 36, was fatally shot on May 1 outside of the southwest Topeka home he had bought from Anthony Darcy, 81. Darcy has an Oct. 23 trial date set on charges related to the shooting witnessed by Snyder's 8-year-old son. Wearing a powder-blue Shawnee County jail jumpsuit and using a walker, Anthony Darcy shuffled slowly into Judge David Debenham's courtroom Friday, ready to finish his preliminary hearing on charges related to the May 1 shooting death of Stephen Snyder .

