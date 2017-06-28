Northeast Kansas Most Wanted: Fernand...

Northeast Kansas Most Wanted: Fernando Diaz being sought in July 2015 slaying in East Topeka

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a 2015 slaying in Topeka. Shawnee County sheriff's officials on Wednesday morning said Fernando Diaz, who is on the Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list, is being sought on second-degree murder charges in connection with the July 2015 slaying of 22-year-old Christopher Galvan.

