No serious injuries reported in Thurs...

No serious injuries reported in Thursday morning head-on crash in west Topeka work zone

7 hrs ago

A Ford Focus was badly damaged after a head-on collision late Thursday morning just west of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker. A head-on crash late Thursday morning in a west Topeka work zone caused no apparent serious injuries but did badly damage three vehicles that were involved in the mishap.

