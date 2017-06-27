No injuries reported after SUV ends up on its side following collision in west Topeka
No injuries were reported after a GMC Envoy collided with a Ford Escape, sending it onto its driver's side, Tuesday morning at the northeast entrance to the Fairlawn Plaza shopping center, just west of S.W. 21st and Fairlawn. No injuries were reported when two sport utility vehicles collided Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a west-side shopping center, with one of the vehicles ending up on its side.
