Near head-on crash results in no serious injuries Monday morning in central Topeka
Police at the scene said a passenger car that was southbound on Western collided with a silver Honda CRV that was northbound on Western. Topeka Fire Department crews came to the scene to push the CRV to the right side of the roadway, as it had come to rest near the middle of the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|Princess Hey
|203
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC