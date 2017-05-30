Museum honouring daredevil Evel Kniev...

Museum honouring daredevil Evel Knievel opens in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A new Kansas museum is giving enthusiasts of late motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel a jump on appreciating his death-defying, bone-breaking exploits. The $5-million, 13,000-square-foot homage to the hard-living man who became a global pop icon in the 1970s with rocket-powered and motorbike stunts has launched in Topeka, of all places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Fri Princess Hey 201
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Thu Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC