Man convicted in 14-month-old child's death sentenced to 14 years

A man who pleaded no contest in April to reckless second-degree murder in the 2015 death of a 14-month-old child was sentenced Thursday to a beefed-up sentence of 14 years in prison. Defendant Michael John Guerrero, 28, who first told police Leah Kay Ross was choking on a french fry when he called 911, was sentenced by Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios.

