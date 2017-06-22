Man charged with second-degree murder...

Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with June 2 slaying

13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Shawnee County District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged a man with second-degree murder stemming from a June 2 homicide. Jason Hottman, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on Wednesday and charged Thursday.

