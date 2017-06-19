Live blog: Talk downtown Topeka with Matt Pivarnik, Vince Frye and mayor Larry Wolgast
Join Topeka Capital-Journal business reporter Morgan Chilson, publisher Zach Ahrens and special guests Larry Wolgast, Vince Frye and Matt Pivarnik for a live blog discussion of downtown Topeka. Sunday's special section on downtown Topeka highlights rising leaders, development and attractions through dozens of stories, profiles and videos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
