Kickoff of Refuel Topeka summer meal program set for Saturday

The kickoff event for Refuel Topeka , a summer meal program created to provide nutritious food for Topeka children during summer vacation, will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the lower level of Central Park Community Center, 1537 S.W. Clay. The event will offer free food and activities, including art projects, Topeka's city government said in a news release this week.

