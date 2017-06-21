Kelly: Special legislative session no...

Kelly: Special legislative session not likely for school finance

A special session of the Kansas Legislature likely won't happen this summer as a result of the passage of a new school finance funding package, Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, reiterated on Wednesday. After speaking to the attendees of the YWCA's Network Luncheon, Kelly said she expects the Kansas Supreme Court justices will accept the estimated $195 million in state aid that lawmakers approved earlier this month for the 2017-18 school year, keeping schools open after June 30. "I think that's an indication they're going to be very reasonable with us," she said.

