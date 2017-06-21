Kelly: Special legislative session not likely for school finance

A special session of the Kansas Legislature likely won't happen this summer as a result of the passage of a new school finance funding package, Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, reiterated on Wednesday. After speaking to the attendees of the YWCA's Network Luncheon, Kelly said she expects the Kansas Supreme Court justices will accept the estimated $195 million in state aid that lawmakers approved earlier this month for the 2017-18 school year, keeping schools open after June 30. "I think that's an indication they're going to be very reasonable with us," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.