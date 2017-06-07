Kansas Representative Patsy Terrell, of Hutchinson, found dead in Topeka hotel room
Sad news brought House Republicans Wednesday evening to a moment of silence when they learned Rep. Patsy Terrell, a Hutchinson Democrat, had died during the day. Her body was found in her hotel room, House Majority Leader Don Hineman told the group that had assembled to prepare for upcoming budget debate.
