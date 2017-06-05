Kansas legislators repudiate governor by overriding tax veto

Brownback promised early Tuesday, June 6, to veto an income tax incr... A former worker recently fired from a Florida awning company followed through with a plan to kill his co-workers, singling out five co-workers and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life,... A former worker recently fired from a Florida awning company followed through with a plan to kill his co-workers, singling out five co-workers and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life, authorities said. A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.