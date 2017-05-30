Kansas lawmakers pursuing single plan on taxes, school aid
Kansas House members negotiating with the Senate on education funding confer during a break in talks that led to a plan that both increases spending on public schools and raises income taxes to help pay for it, Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. They are Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 2
|Princess Hey
|201
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC