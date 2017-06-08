Kansas House passes budget bill; negotiations with Senate begin

Despite overwhelming support of the bill in a 99-23 vote, several House legislators, including Rep. John Carmichael , D-Wichita, expressed discontent because the bill didn't put raises in place for state employees, unlike the Senate's budget bill, which passed Sunday evening. The Kansas House advanced its budget bill Thursday, launching the beginning of negotiations with the Senate to find a middle-ground bill to send to Gov. Sam Brownback.

