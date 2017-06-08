Kansas House passes budget bill; negotiations with Senate begin
Despite overwhelming support of the bill in a 99-23 vote, several House legislators, including Rep. John Carmichael , D-Wichita, expressed discontent because the bill didn't put raises in place for state employees, unlike the Senate's budget bill, which passed Sunday evening. The Kansas House advanced its budget bill Thursday, launching the beginning of negotiations with the Senate to find a middle-ground bill to send to Gov. Sam Brownback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|20 hr
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|203
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC