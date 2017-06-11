Kansas' economic outlook shifting with tax policy reversal
Gov. Sam Brownback stood by his tax policies following an override last week by the Kansas Legislature. Many experts believe the tax policy that will go into effect puts the state in a more stable position and Moody's revised Kansas' outlook from negative to stable.
