Jury in Topeka road rage slaying struggles to reach verdict; will deliberate into Friday evening
In this file photo, Andre Clark Rhoiney Jr. speaks to his supporters while waiting on his trial to reconvene earlier this week in Shawnee County District Court. Rhoiney is charged with felony first-degree murder in the death of Michael J. Stadler, 28, of Topeka, criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and aggravated assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC