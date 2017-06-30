Jury finds Jacob Ewing guilty of rape, sodomy
A Jackson County jury found Jacob C. Ewing, a Holton man charged with multiple counts of rape and criminal sodomy, guilty on sex crimes charges while finding him not guilty of a lesser drug offense. Ewing, 22, faced charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy related to an incident in September 2014 and charges of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy of a woman in May 2016.
