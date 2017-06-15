Jurors view bullet's path through victim, van

A bullet punched a hole through a right rear van window, passed in and out of Michael Stadler's right upper arm, put a hole through a passenger seat, and struck the dash near driver Richea McCain, a Topeka police crime scene investigator told jurors on Thursday. Jurors viewed one photograph showing a trajectory rod resting on the hole in the window and coming to a stop in the dash.

