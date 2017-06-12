Jurors being chosen to hear Oct. 8 sl...

Jurors being chosen to hear Oct. 8 slaying case

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Two prospective jurors were excused early Monday during selection of a jury to hear the trial of Andre Clark Rhoiney Jr., who is charged in the vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death of a man in 2016 during a road-rage incident Rhoiney, 22, of Topeka, is charged with felony first-degree murder in the death of Michael J. Stadler, 28, of Topeka, criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and aggravated assault. All are felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 7 Princess Hey 203
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC