Jurors being chosen to hear Oct. 8 slaying case

Two prospective jurors were excused early Monday during selection of a jury to hear the trial of Andre Clark Rhoiney Jr., who is charged in the vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death of a man in 2016 during a road-rage incident Rhoiney, 22, of Topeka, is charged with felony first-degree murder in the death of Michael J. Stadler, 28, of Topeka, criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and aggravated assault. All are felonies.

