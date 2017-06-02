Jared Broyles out as evening news anc...

Jared Broyles out as evening news anchor for KSNT

12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Jared Broyles, KSNT's evening anchor, will part ways with the tv station after his contract expires June 9. Robert Raff, general manager for Topeka's NBC, ABC and FOX affiliates, said Friday that Broyles remains employed through June 9, when his contract with KSNT expires. He confirmed Broyles wouldn't appear on air for the remainder of his employment.

