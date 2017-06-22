Jail inmate walks away from work crew Thursday morning in central Topeka

Authorities were trying to track down a Shawnee County Jail inmate after he walked away from a work crew late Thursday morning in central Topeka. Maj. Timothy Phelps, of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, said in a news release that Anthony Allen Bayless, 27, walked away around 11:45 a.m. from the 1400 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue, where the community work detail to which he was assigned had been working.

