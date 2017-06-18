Investor focuses on creating a warm welcome to Topeka
Jerry Shelor invested in property at the corner of 10th Avenue and Quincy Street, creating loft spaces that have proved to be popular. When investor Jerry Shelor bought property on the corner of 10th Avenue and Quincy Street, he focused on created a welcoming ambiance for drivers coming into the capital city off of Interstate 70. Loft living has proved to be popular in Jerry Shelor's property at 10th Avenue and Quincy Street, and he recently added another loft for lease.
