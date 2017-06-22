Hutchinson News opinion editor Jason Probst to finish Rep. Patsy Terrell's term
The opinion editor of The Hutchinson News has been picked to complete the term of a Democratic state legislator who died of natural causes earlier this month. Reno County Democrats selected Jason Probst on Wednesday to finish the term of Rep. Patsy Terrell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|209
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC