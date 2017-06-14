History Guy tells of Topeka's place i...

History Guy tells of Topeka's place in video game history

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

An excerpt from a 1998 edition of The Topeka Capital-Journal covering the U.S. debut of Pokemon which took place in Topeka. Between 2,500 and 3,000 children, parents, grandparents and other adults lined up at Forbes Field to attend the Pokemon party which was thrown by Nintendo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 17 hr Princess Hey 207
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Shawnee County was issued at June 15 at 1:25PM CDT

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC