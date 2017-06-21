History Guy reminisces about Landon/W...

History Guy reminisces about Landon/Wittig mansion, its guests

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Actress Elizabeth Taylor, left, and her then-husband, Virginia Sen. John Warner, right, paid a visit in 1979 to former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, center, at his home at 521 S.W. Westchester Road, which Topekans alternately know as the "Landon Mansion" and "Wittig Mansion." President Ronald Reagan and actress Elizabeth Taylor have been among guests at the stately, colonial-style west Topeka home known to some as the "Landon Mansion" and to others as the "Wittig Mansion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 14 Princess Hey 207
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC