History Guy reminisces about Landon/Wittig mansion, its guests

Actress Elizabeth Taylor, left, and her then-husband, Virginia Sen. John Warner, right, paid a visit in 1979 to former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, center, at his home at 521 S.W. Westchester Road, which Topekans alternately know as the "Landon Mansion" and "Wittig Mansion." President Ronald Reagan and actress Elizabeth Taylor have been among guests at the stately, colonial-style west Topeka home known to some as the "Landon Mansion" and to others as the "Wittig Mansion."

