Glaciers Edge Winery to hold benefit for death row dogs Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Glaciers Edge Winery, 1636 S.E. 85th St. in Wakarusa will host "Sip N' Slurp" to benefit Saving Death Row Dogs, a dog rescue in Topeka. Saving Death Row Dogs will have dogs available for adoption at the event but there will also be speakers on dog-related subjects, wine tasting, door prizes and The Hot Dog Dude food truck.

