German conductor and bassoonist Catherine Larsen-Maguire to lead Sunflower Music Festival orchestras
The Sunflower Music Festival has been described as one of the outstanding musical events of Topeka, with musicians traveling from all over the world to the capital city to entertain guests for 10 free nights of performances. "Three times during the festival are these talk-back sessions that happen during the chamber night performances," Wingerson said.
