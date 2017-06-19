Gabriel O'Shea: Vibrant downtown will attract young professionals
Gabriel O'Shea with Forge and Kristen Brunkow O'Shea with Heartland Visioning share an ambitious vision of downtown Topeka that includes the presence of young professionals, shops and year-round activity. "I want to see a grocery store, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, restaurants, lofts and lots of young people," native Topekan Gabriel O'Shea said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC