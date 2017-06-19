Gabriel O'Shea: Vibrant downtown will attract young professionals

Gabriel O'Shea with Forge and Kristen Brunkow O'Shea with Heartland Visioning share an ambitious vision of downtown Topeka that includes the presence of young professionals, shops and year-round activity. "I want to see a grocery store, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, restaurants, lofts and lots of young people," native Topekan Gabriel O'Shea said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.