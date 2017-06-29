Fourth of July car show to benefit fo...

Fourth of July car show to benefit foundation that assists first responders

8 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Ed White stands next to his 1969 Volkswagen Beetle, which will be a part of a Fourth of July car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in conjunction with the Spirit of Kansas Festival, near Reynolds Lodge at 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee. A Fourth of July car show at Lake Shawnee will benefit a foundation that provides services for local first responders, including police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, dispatchers, military personnel and emergency medical technicians.

