Fourth of July car show to benefit foundation that assists first responders
Ed White stands next to his 1969 Volkswagen Beetle, which will be a part of a Fourth of July car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in conjunction with the Spirit of Kansas Festival, near Reynolds Lodge at 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee. A Fourth of July car show at Lake Shawnee will benefit a foundation that provides services for local first responders, including police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, dispatchers, military personnel and emergency medical technicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Doug77
|214
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC